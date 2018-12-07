Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBS) — Thanks to a home security camera, a couple in Alaska knows exactly who was playing “Ding Dong Ditch” on their doorbell in the middle of the night.

The couple says they were confused yesterday when their doorbell rang at about 1:30 a.m. They looked outside to see no one there.

They checked their security system and were surprised to see a moose.

The couple said it’s nice to have some comic relief after the severe 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck near Anchorage last week.