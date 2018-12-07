Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in custody after SWAT teams were called out to a West Philadelphia home overnight.

A man told police the suspect fired a shot at his parked vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Friday after an argument over loud music.

The armed man ran into a home on Wanamaker Street, near 59th and Girard.

“When police arrived on location, they immediately declared a barricade,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “So our SWAT officers banged on the door and family members came out of the house, and eventually the individual who fit the description of firing the shot also came out.”

Others in the home are being questioned by police.

Officers are now searching the home for the gun used in the shooting.