EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Pennsylvania man of serial rape and human trafficking charges that could put him in prison for life.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Seth Mull assaulted four women in the Bethlehem area and Philadelphia in a two-month span last year. The accusers say Mull claimed them as his property, using violence and drugs to exert control.  In some cases, prosecutors say Mull sold them to other men. Police found Mull in possession of a written “sex slave contract.”

The defense claims Mull had consensual sex with the women.

A jury on Friday convicted Mull on 30 of the 36 charges he faced. The judge says that Mull faces a sentence of hundreds of years.

Law enforcement agencies from New Jersey to Hawaii have also been investigating Mull.

