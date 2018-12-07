Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The homeless veteran accused of participating in a GoFundMe scam is expected in court on Friday afternoon. Burlington County prosecutors say Johnny Bobbitt Jr. conspired with Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico.

They allegedly created a story about McClure being a stranded motorist and Bobbitt coming to her rescue.

Prosecutors say the trio created a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $400,000 and then used the money for personal items.

All three are charged with theft by deception.