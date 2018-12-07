  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:GoFundMe, Johnny Bobbitt, Katelyn McClure, Local, Local TV, Mark D'Amico

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The homeless veteran accused of participating in a GoFundMe scam is expected in court on Friday afternoon. Burlington County prosecutors say Johnny Bobbitt Jr. conspired with Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico.

They allegedly created a story about McClure being a stranded motorist and Bobbitt coming to her rescue.

Prosecutors say the trio created a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $400,000 and then used the money for personal items.

All three are charged with theft by deception.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s