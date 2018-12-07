Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Federal and local authorities in Philadelphia are investigating the burglary and theft of two large stained glass windows at the Father Devine Church. It happened early Sunday morning on the 1500 block of N. 16th Street.

Police say two large stained glass windows were taken from the church and have significant historical value.

“They are approximately 42” x 94”, and original to 1881-82 construction,” police said.

The thieves also took a brass lamp fixture built into the staircase of the church. The brass fixture could date to work on The Disston House in 1906 and 1920.

The FBI is aiding in the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093