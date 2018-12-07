Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — It was the call to police than an officer from Delaware County is never going to forget. A Marple Township patrolman made a special delivery Thursday — a baby to be exact — one day after another officers from his unit helped deliver twins.

Little Peyton-Joy Yost is doing well now.

“I love her I didn’t want to give her to the EMT hospital,” father Robert Yost said.

But it was a hectic couple of minutes for her parents when her mom suddenly went into labor Thursday at their Marple Township home on 4th Avenue; her dad called 911, officers arriving before medics.

“They protected my family by bringing my daughter here safely and I love it,” Yost said.

“At that point you don’t know what you’re walking into,” Officer Kyle Engelman said.

Officer Engelman was the first to arrive to the home. His only previous training was when his wife, Kim, delivered their son, Colton, just six months ago.

This time, he had a better idea of what do do.

“I grabbed the mom’s hand, told the dad to grab her other hand,” Engelman said. “Her legs were up at that point and it was happening.”

Engelman says over the years, he’ll probably keep an extra eye on little Peyton-Joy.

“When we do our checks and just in the schools and seeing that kid growing up is gonna be pretty cool now,” he said. “I’ll absolutely remember it. Absolutely.”

“Words can’t express how eternally grateful we are,” Yost said.

And there’s another Marple Township officer who helped deliver a baby the day before, on Wednesday. But that delivery was more complicated.

When Officer Haughey arrived to a home on Harvest Lane, he found a woman pregnant with twins who were a couple months premature. Haughey immediately thought of his four kids and as a parent, he worried for the babies’ health.

“We were able to do what we can for him until we got him to the hospital,” Haughey said. “When you’re looking at the baby that small your heart goes out to them.”

The delivery of one of the babies was successful. The other twin decided to wait for the hospital, and on Friday, Officer Haughey was told both were doing okay.