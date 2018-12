Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car is partially stuck under a Sysco tractor-trailer in Holmesburg, according to police. The accident happened at 7500 State Road around 9 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was reportedly making a wide right-turn from the left lane into a parking lot. The car, in the right lane, reportedly did not stop for the truck and got partially stuck under the trailer.

There are no word on injuries at this time.