PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everything seemed so effortless for Carson Wentz last year. Sure, there were a few blips in getting the Eagles out to a 10-2 start after 12 games, but Wentz, then in his second year, was heading toward an MVP season before he suffered his season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams last December.

The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl without Wentz—though wouldn’t have gotten there without him. The twist is that Wentz has never won a playoff game and he hasn’t faced a season-determining game until this Sunday, when the Birds travel to AT&T Stadium to play the 7-5, NFC East division-leading Dallas Cowboys.

Wentz is 23-16 as a starter in three years. This season, he’s shown glimpses of what he did last year—though nothing sustained.

What could help place Wentz and further fan confidence in the franchise quarterback is a return to the version of Wentz that moved in the pocket, creating space and time for himself, and looking up field for open receivers, instead of tucking the ball and running.

The Eagles (6-6) have been playing for their lives the past two weeks and have somehow managed to stay afloat for this matchup against the rising Cowboys.

Dallas is looking for its fifth-straight victory, a winning streak that started with a 27-20 victory over the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 11. The Eagles are looking for their third-straight victory—and third-straight win over an NFC East team.

Wentz passed for 306 yards with 2 TDs vs. 1 interception in the Eagles 28-13 victory over Washington. Wentz has 13 career games with 300-plus yards passing, the second-most in franchise history (behind Donovan McNabb, 27). Wentz completed 32 of 44 (72.7 pct.) for 360 yards with 2 TDs vs. 1 interception in the Week 10 meeting vs. Dallas. He has 90-plus rating in all four career meetings against the Cowboys.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott ranks second in the NFL with 1,150 rush yards and 1,573 scrimmage yards in 2018. He has 779 scrimmage yards (155.8 per game) and five TDs (3 rush, 2 rec.) in his past five games. Since Week 9, Elliott is the only player in the NFL with 500-plus yards rushing games (531) and 750-plus scrimmage yards (779). In three career meetings vs. Philadelphia, Elliott has 476 scrimmage yards (158.7 per game) and 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.).

Fast Facts

LEADER: Cowboys lead all-time series, 64-51

STREAKS: Cowboys have won past 2

LAST GAME: 11/11/18: Cowboys 27 at Eagles 20

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/19/17: Eagles 37, Cowboys 9

Eagles

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 21.5/22.2

OFFENSE 360.8

PASSING Carson Wentz: 257-369-2846-18-7-100.6

RUSHING Josh Adams (R): 76-376-4.9-2

RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 93-978-10.5-6

DEFENSE 368.0

SACKS Michael Bennett: 6.5

