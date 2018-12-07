Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Law enforcement officers in Atlantic County are mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer and loyal friend. This is K-9 officer Zito.

Zito joined the Galloway Township Police Department in 2006, partnering with Officer Mark Desposito. Together they patrolled the streets of Galloway for 10 years.

Zito participated in hundreds of community and school demonstrations.

He received numerous awards throughout his career and he’ll be sadly missed.