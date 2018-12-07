Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are still a couple of weeks from the official start of Winter but this week has really had a wintry feel to it and it will persist through the weekend, as well.

It doesn’t matter where you are across the region, you will need to bundle up and prepare for the temperatures to stay well below normal through Sunday and likely even into next week. The silver lining with the current pattern though is, even though it will be cold it should remain dry so the snow word will stay out of the forecast for really what looks like the foreseeable future.

The Arctic High that has been in place all week is not going anywhere over the coming weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are likely to not even escape the 30s in the Philly area and in the higher elevations of the Poconos on Saturday we might even get out of the 20s.

If you are planning on heading out to the Army Navy game on Saturday make sure you are going to be bundled up. While it will not snow or rain like in years past, temperatures at kick off are likely to only be in the upper 30s.

If you are have waited to get the Christmas tree or put the lights up on the house, it should be quiet over the weekend, but again be prepared to only be outside for short busts of time since it is going to be frigid.

Sunday in the Philly are will be basically a copy of Saturday with highs only in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. If you are in the resort areas of the shore or Poconos, you can expect a very similar forecast to the city. Highs in the Poconos will only hover in the lower to middle 30s while we could get as high as the lower 40s near the coast. Either way it will be a very Winter-like couple of days.

Try to stay curled up by the fire this weekend in the warmth. Have a great weekend everyone!