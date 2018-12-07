Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You can score big at Applebee’s this month with their $1 Jolly Rancher vodka drinks.

The company says from now until Dec. 31 customer can stop in and sip on their drink of the month out of a festive 10oz mug.

“We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The DOLLAR JOLLY embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too.”

Customers have two choices: vodka and cheery or green apple Jolly Rancher flavor served with a Jolly Rancher hard candy.

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location.