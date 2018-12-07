  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As airlines gear up for a busy holiday season, many are making an increasing amount of money not by selling seats or baggage fees – but credit cards.

Financial reports from the second quarter of this year show most major U.S. airline companies’ credit-card and loyalty programs have brought it more revenue than during the same time last year.

The benefits are a win-win. For airlines, credit cards holders usually have  high incomes and spend a lot. For consumers, the points collected from purchases could mean free travel.

“I like having points and I like Jet Blue it’s the best airline,” said Lori Horlink of Boston, MA.

“I actually have one through American Airlines and my wife has one through Southwest,” said Tobi Ojo who lives in Center City.

But financial experts pointed out it’s important people use the rewards they earn.

“If you have them don’t let them just sit around because you never really know when the value of those points will go down,” said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert for NerdWallet.

Palmer also pointed out there other perks that help keep airline credit cards attractive, like priority boarding and free checked bags.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s