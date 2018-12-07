2019 Grammy Award nominees were released earlier today by the Recording Academy for the show’s 61st annual affair, to be broadcast February 10th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT), only on CBS. As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers. Final Grammy voting will take place from Dec. 13, 2018 through Jan 9, 2019.
“Reflection, reevaluation and implementation have been the driving forces at the Recording Academy over the past year,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “From convening our Task Force On Diversity & Inclusion and launching our new community-driven membership model, to increasing the number of nominees in the General Field, and to playing a leadership role in the successful passage of the landmark Music Modernization Act, the Recording Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to music creators across all facets of our industry. And it’s our awards process that has taken a front seat during this evolutionary period to ensure the GRAMMY Awards reflect the ever-changing needs of the creative community. We are proud of this year’s nominations results and congratulate all of the talented and deserving nominees.”
See below for a rundown featuring some of the awards’ top categories. For a complete list of nominees visit www.grammy.com.
Album of the Year:
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
- By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
- Scorpion — Drake
- H.E.R. — H.E.R.
- Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
- Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By — Various Artists
Record of the Year:
- “I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
- “This Is America” — Childish Gambino
- “God’s Plan” — Drake
- “Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- “All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- “Rockstar” — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
- “The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Song of the Year:
- “All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
- “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
- “God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
- “In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
- “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- “The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)
- “Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
- “This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist:
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
- “Colors” — Beck
- “Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
- “God Is a Woman” — Ariana Grande
- “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
- “Better Now” — Post Malone
Best Pop Vocal Album:
- Camila — Camila Cabello
- Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
- Sweetener — Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
- Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
- Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
- “Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
- “Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
- “Losing It” — Fisher
- “Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
- “Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self
Best Rock Song:
- “Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
- “Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
- “MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
- “Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
- “Rats” — Tom Dalgety & a Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
- Everything Is Love — The Carters
- The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
- Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
- War & Leisure — Miguel
- Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Rap Album:
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
- Swimming — Mac Miller
- Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
- Daytona — Pusha T
- Astroworld — Travis Scott
Best Country Album:
- Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
- Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
- Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
- My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
- The Questions — Kurt Elling
- The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
- If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
- The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Gospel Album:
- One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
- Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
- Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
- The Other Side — The Walls Group
- A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album:
- Prometo — Pablo Alboran
- Sincera — Claudia Brant
- Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
- 2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
- Vives — Carlos Vives
Best Americana Album:
- By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
- Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
- The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
- The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone — Lee Ann Womack
- One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Best Comedy Album:
- Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
- Equanimity & the Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
- Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
- Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
- Tamborine — Chris Rock
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
- “All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: “Black Panther”
- “Mystery of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: “Call Me by Your Name”
- “Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: “Coco”
- “Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: “A Star Is Born”
- “This Is Me” — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: “The Greatest Showman”
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
- Boi-1da
- Larry Klein
- Linda Perry
- Kanye West
- Pharrell Williams
Check back for more information as the awards draw closer and be sure to tune in on February 10, 2019, only on CBS.