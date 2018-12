Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Camden overnight.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-676 at the Walt Whitman Bridge, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say a vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene has since been cleared.