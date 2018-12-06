Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to sexually assault a woman at her apartment in the Spring Garden section of the city. Philadelphia police say the incident happened on the 600 block of North Broad Street on Nov. 17 around 3:15 p.m.

According to police, the 28-year-old woman was entering her apartment complex when she was followed by the suspect.

Police say the suspect then tried to sexually assault her.

Police say the victim was able to run into the hallway after a struggle where a neighbor heard her screaming and called 911.

Police say the suspect hid in the apartment building for around 30 minutes before fleeing out onto Broad Street and then east on Wallace Street on foot.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call police at 215-685-3251/3252.