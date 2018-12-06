Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A large group of lucky juniors and seniors from Collingswood High School will be heading to Broadway to see the hit show, Hamilton. Through the Gilder Lehrman Foundation, 74 students will get to see a matinee of the show before participating in a workshop with cast members.

One student, Katie Schell, wrote an original song for her school work and it was selected to be performed on stage.

A video tweeted by Shell shows her performing the song on stage during the workshop.

“Beyond excited to have had the opportunity to perform an original song on THE broadway Hamilton stage!” Schell tweeted alongside the video.

According to Elisabeth Yucis, a teacher at the school, pulling off the experience took months of planning. However, for the group of students in attendance, it was all worth it.