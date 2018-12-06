  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A large group of lucky juniors and seniors from Collingswood High School will be heading to Broadway to see the hit show, Hamilton.  Through the Gilder Lehrman Foundation, 74 students will get to see a matinee of the show before participating in a workshop with cast members.

One student, Katie Schell, wrote an original song for her school work and it was selected to be performed on stage.

A video tweeted by Shell shows her performing the song on stage during the workshop.

47574367 193793968230314 5071262182117736448 n Students From Collingswood High School Treated To Hamilton On Broadway

Credit: Elisabeth Yucis (teacher at Collingswood High)

“Beyond excited to have had the opportunity to perform an original song on THE broadway Hamilton stage!” Schell tweeted alongside the video.

According to Elisabeth Yucis, a teacher at the school, pulling off the experience took months of planning. However, for the group of students in attendance, it was all worth it.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s