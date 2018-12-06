Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 30 homes remain without water Thursday morning after a sinkhole opened up in Kensington.

It happened on the 2000 block of East Arizona Street on Wednesday night.

Crews remain on scene making repairs.

“We’ll be out here until the main is repaired and will be back out tomorrow and the next couple of days to do an assessment of the sewer to see if there is any reason for the void under the street,” an official said.

No word yet on what caused the sinkhole.