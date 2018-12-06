Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of iPhones from Target last week. On Nov. 28, three men were caught on surveillance video stealing the phones from the Target on South Route 73 in Marlton, police say.

According to police, the three men used tools to cut the security devices off of the phone display case. The trio grabbed the phones and fled out of a back fire exit and drove off in a black and white Dodge Charger.

The vehicle was described as a possible decommissioned police car.

In total, $3,049.99 worth of iPhones was stolen.

Police released the video Thursday in hopes that the public would be able to identify the men.

If you recognize the suspects, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.