Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Target

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of iPhones from Target last week. On Nov. 28, three men were caught on surveillance video stealing the phones from the Target on South Route 73 in Marlton, police say.

According to police, the three men used tools to cut the security devices off of the phone display case. The trio grabbed the phones and fled out of a back fire exit and drove off in a black and white Dodge Charger.

The vehicle was described as a possible decommissioned police car.

In total, $3,049.99 worth of iPhones was stolen.

Police released the video Thursday in hopes that the public would be able to identify the men.

If you recognize the suspects, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s