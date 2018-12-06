Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police provided updates on three recent hit-and-run investigations on Thursday.

In the first case, a man was struck by two vehicles and killed on Dec. 1 in the Rhawnhurst section of the city.

The driver of the first vehicle contacted police after seeing news coverage of the incident and realized his car was involved. Police would not provide any information on the driver as the investigation continues, but no charges have been filed yet.

Suspect In Custody In Deaths Of 2 Men, Woman Found Inside Tioga-Nicetown Home, Police Say

Police continue to search for the second vehicle, described as a 2014-2018 dark-colored Toyota 4Runner. Police were able to recover part of the vehicle from the scene, to help identify the vehicle.

In a No. 9 incident, a man was struck and killed by two vehicles and killed at Cottman and Torresdale Avenues in Tacony. After the first vehicle — a 2009 Toyota Camry — was recovered by police, the driver contacted police and provided information. Charges are pending against the driver.

Police Release Images Of Suspected Vehicles After Man Struck Twice, Killed In Hit-And-Run In Tacony

“I want to give credit to both of the drivers that turned themselves into us credit for doing so,” Capt. Mark Overwise said. “And I encourage any other drivers who were involved in these crashes to turn themselves in and do the right thing.”

On Nov. 10, at 21st and Market Streets, a pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a white Kia Forte attempting to make a left-hand turn. The male victim sustained a serious head injury and is still recovering. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information into the hit-and-runs is asked to call AID-685-3180.