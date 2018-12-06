Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council passed landmark legislation on Thursday to help hourly workers. The Fair Workweek bill guarantees predictable schedules for workers in the service and hospitality industry.

The final vote was 14 to three.

Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign the bill.

“I applaud members of City Council for their overwhelming approval today of two pieces of legislation that will help give working Philadelphians a chance to improve the quality of their family’s lives. The Fair Workweek and Minimum Wage bills will go a long way to ensuring that our hard-working residents have the dignity of stable employment and a steady schedule,” Kenney said in a statement.

The new law would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.