PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beer is the most preferred drink for Americans alcohol drinkers and the popularity of breweries in New Jersey has spiked in recent years. As a result, lawmakers in New Jersey are sponsoring a new legislation to allow dogs in breweries in the Garden State.

The proposed legislation, S-2753, would give New Jersey breweries permission to allow dogs in areas where sampling and tasting happened, including at indoor-only establishments.

“ # Breweries are more than brick and mortar and steel tanks – they are hopping hang out spots where people go to make memories,” tweeted Sen. Kip Bateman, one of the two leading the charge to permit dogs on the premises of breweries.

The other is Mike Doherty who notes that allowing dogs at breweries “will help their industry continue to grow and thrive.”

According to the legislation, dogs would only be allowed where brewed products are consumed and not where they are actually made as a way to avoid contamination. Dogs would be banned from areas where they could contaminate any equipment, glassware, or other products related to consumption of products provided by breweries.

“Allowing man’s best friend to come along will make those memories even better. My daughter just adopted a new puppy. I hope this bill will pass quickly, so we can go support our local brewery together, with Sydney in tow,” Sen. Bateman added.

The Senate still needs to vote on this legislation.