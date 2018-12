Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Small but powerful voices filled the Kimmel Center with the sound of Christmas. Stratford, New Jersey’s Samuel S. Yellin School’s elementary choir performed their song “Winter Magic” with the Philly Pops Wednesday night.

They won the B 101.10 Christmas choir competition in the K-8 division.

Their song will also be featured on the radio station.

The high school division winner performs next week.