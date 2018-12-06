Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman involved in a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of Howard Street in North Philadelphia.

Witnesses tell police the victim, a 31-year-old man, was sitting on the front steps of a family member’s home, when a vehicle drove by and a backseat passenger began firing shots.

The man was struck multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they found 13 spent shell casings that appear to be from an assault-rifle type weapon.

There’s no word on what led to the shooting.