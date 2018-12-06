Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a man being evicted killed a 92-year-old homeowner and two others inside a Tioga-Nicetown home over the weekend. Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Tahzay Young, was arrested Wednesday in Center City without incident.

The bodies of 92-year-old Warren Harrison, his girlfriend, 60-year-old Khadijah Abdullah, and her brother, 57-year-old Earl Cottle, were found inside a home on the 1900 block of West Venango Street on Saturday night.

#BREAKING: Male suspect now in custody in the Venango Street triple homicide where a 92y/o grandfather, his girlfriend and her brother were found dead inside a home in the Tioga section of the city; @PhillyPolice took suspect in custody last night @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OwEJpQsjRq — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) December 6, 2018

Harrison’s daughter returned to the home from a trip and discovered that the living room area had been ransacked. The bodies were discovered shortly after police arrived to the scene.

Harrison, the homeowner, and Cottle were found dead in the basement from blunt force trauma injuries. Abdullah, who lived with Harrison, was found stabbed to death in her bedroom.

Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. John Ryan said during a press conference Thursday that Harrison was evicting Young from the home because he wasn’t able to pay his rent.

“It’s absolutely terrible what happened. It’s a very violent crime,” said Ryan.

Young, who had three prior convictions, was released from prison in July and had an active warrant for his arrest on a burglary charge.

Police say items were also taken from the home.

Police added that Young was taken into custody on 16th and Chestnut Streets in Center City after using Harrison’s credit card.

Young will be charged with murder, robbery and other related charges.