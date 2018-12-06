BREAKING:Man Being Evicted Kills 92-Year-Old Homeowner, 2 Others In Tioga-Nicetown Home, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Justin Timberlake’s concert at the Wells Fargo Center this month has been postponed until next year.

The “Man Of The Woods” concert originally scheduled for Dec. 17 has been moved to April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

All of Timberlake’s shows in December were postponed due to bruised vocal cords, confirms Live Nation.

All affected shows have been rescheduled to take place in 2019 and tickets for the originally scheduled shows will be honored at the 2019 events.

Additional tickets are also available online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

