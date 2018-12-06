Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A partnership between Independence Blue Cross and Philadelphia’s Magee Rehabilitation Hospital will help some patients learn to one day, walk on their own.

On Thursday, Independence Blue Cross announced the contribution of $140,000 to help Magee purchase an Esko GT wearable bionic suit.

The suit helps people who have paralysis of the lower limbs stand up or walk.

As the patient provides the balance, a physical therapist uses a controller to manage step length and speed.