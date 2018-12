Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was taken to the hospital after flames broke out at a rowhome in Filter Square, Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of Pine Street.

An Eyewitness News viewer shared video of the flames shooting out of the home.

The victim’s injuries are unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.