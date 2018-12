Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Next time you go to a Dollar General store, expect to see more healthy food options.

The chain is adding several items to its shelves including yogurt, nuts, protein bars, veggie snacks and coconut water.

Dollar General says it’s simply responding to customers who want healthy food at an affordable price.

The company is also looking at offering fresh produce and meat at hundreds of its stores by the end of this year.