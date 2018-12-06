  • CBS 3On Air

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Divers are searching for a driver after a car plummeted into the Schuylkill River in Lower Merion on Wednesday afternoon.

Lower Merion Police say a vehicle crashed into the Schuylkill near Hollow Road.

Authorities say the car was seen coming down Hollow Road when it then veered off the road and through a grassy area, before going into the river.

The car was pulled from the river, but there is still no sign of the driver.

It’s not known yet what caused the driver to lose control of the car.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

