PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dig that fanny pack out of your closet, the Flyers are hosting one of the season’s most unique theme nights Thursday. It’ll be 90s Night when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.

Every fan in attendance will receive an awesome “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”-inspired Flyers T-shirt. Lucky rows and contest winners will receive 90s prizes, including scrunchies, Pogs, VHS tapes and fanny packs.

The concourse will be decked out with 90s items, too. That includes a “Fresh Prince” set with the golden throne from the opening credits.

90s candy bars will be available, and retro arcade games and a graffiti T-shirt station will also be on the concourse.

So what if social media wasn’t around in the 90s? The Flyers social media accounts will feature 90s graphics, videos and photos.

And you know that includes Gritty.

Do you have @GrittyNHL and '90s themed designs? Tweet your fav as we gear up for #Flyers '90s Night! pic.twitter.com/g7qsmZ1chL — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 5, 2018

And in true 90s spirit, the Flyers will beat the Blue Jackets – a team that didn’t even enter the league until 2000.