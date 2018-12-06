Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed and another was injured after a triple shooting on Thursday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5100 block of Saul Street.

Police tell CBS3 that when officers arrived on the scene they found a man was on the sidewalk bleeding out from a gunshot wound. A man in his 20s, and a man in his 40s were found dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to CBS3′ Kimberly Davis, a 13-year-old boy told police after his father was shot. The condition of the boy’s father is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

UPDATE: When police showed up to the 5100 block of Saul Street, a man was on the sidewalk bleeding out from a gunshot wound. Two other men were found dead inside. Police say a 13-year-old boy called after his dad was shot. This was the result of a gun fight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kKblhLSqqh — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) December 7, 2018

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.