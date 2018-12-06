  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Burger King made national news with its “Whopper Detour” promotion that offered customers a whopper for a penny when they went within 600 feet of a McDonald’s restaurant. The campaign was so successful that Burger King’s mobile app is now the most downloaded free app in the Apple App Store.

That puts it above the likes of popular apps such as Youtube, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Snapchat.

47578007 716642265373482 9158317142179840000 n1 Burger Kings App Becomes Most Downloaded Thanks To McDonalds Trolling Stunt

Credit: CBS3

The “Whopper Detour” was relatively easy for guests to navigate. “If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the Whopper sandwich for a penny promotion,” Burger King said in a statement. “Once the 1-cent Whopper sandwich order is placed, the user will be ‘detoured’ away from McDonald’s, as the app navigates them to the nearest Burger King restaurant for pick up.”

The 1-cent whoppers promotion will last through Dec. 12 at participating restaurant nations.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s