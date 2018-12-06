Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you think of food in Philadelphia, cheesesteaks and soft pretzels are two of the first delicacies that might come to mind! But some of the city’s restaurants are being recognized as the best in the country.

OpenTable just named the 100 best restaurants in the country and several local spots made the list.

Those restaurants include Parc, Zahava, Vetri Cucina, and Talulah’s Garden.

The rankings are based on millions of reviews from around the country.

The other local restaurants on the list are Double Knot, Noord, and the Saloon Restaurant.

Steve and Cookie’s By the Bay in Margate was the only other local restaurant to make the top 100 list.