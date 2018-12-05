Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s the holiday season and thieves are looking for easy opportunities to cash in. Porch pirates have been caught on camera stealing packages but police are concerned these thieves may be part of a ring.

“That really hurt my heart so bad to know somebody did that,” said Paula Viscuso.

Porch pirates on a mission to take the joy out of Christmas, now multiple Upper Darby residents are out of their hard earned money like Paula Viscuso.

“They came on my property and took my stuff, it’s not a nice feeling. I work hard and it’s hard to gather up $330,” said Viscuso.

Monday and Tuesday night three residents in Drexel Hill had their packages stolen off their front porch.

But, surveillance video shows that the thieves are operating out of a box truck.

Something that has police concerned.

“Somebody riding around with a box truck and stealing, that means they’re stealing a lot,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood.

Police believe four juveniles stole packages off Viscuso’s porch but these brazen criminals wanted to make sure she knew her items were stolen the next day.

“The next day when I was going to work, at a different entrance of my house the Amazon box was there and it was opened. I was thinking maybe somebody was nice. Nope, they put a big rock in the box so the box wouldn’t blow away. So I could see that they took it and I cried,” said Viscuso.

Thankfully Amazon is redelivering her Christmas gifts free of charge and police are working to get the people responsible behind bars.

“If this guy in the truck is doing thefts in Upper Darby he’s going to get caught,” said Chitwood.

If you’re not going to be home the day your package is going to be delivered, police suggest mailing it to an address of a neighbor who will be home or consider having your items shipped to your job.