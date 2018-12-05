Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Two elderly people found dead outside a Whitemarsh Township home on Tuesday have been identified. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office identified the victims as Ross Woodward, 84, and his wife, 81-year-old Rhoda Woodward.

Both victims were residents of the 500 block of South Bethlehem Pike.

The DA’s office says a United States Postal Service carrier found their bodies outside of the home around 11 a.m.

The Hey Diddle Diddle daycare, which has two buildings a few houses down from the home, was placed on lockdown along with the Upper Dublin School District and Germantown Academy.

All of the lockdowns were lifted after about an hour.

Autopsies were performed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death are pending the results.