PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ever wondered if you’re really getting the best deals at your local supermarket?

Consumers’ Checkbook has released a new survey ranking the area’s grocery stores on quality of products and service. To compare prices, researchers used a 154-item market basket of common items to shop area options. In total 21 stores, including national, regional and local retailers, were included in the analysis.

While Whole Foods appears to have lowered its produce prices since the Amazon buyout, it still remains the area’s most expensive grocery chain. On the quality side, Whole Foods’ customers continue to rate it highly.

The next most expensive store is Acme, charging 17 percent more than the average store. Shoppers there gave average ratings (42 percent) for quality.

The area’s price standouts were Walmart and Grocery Outlet. They offered prices that were about 17 percent lower than the average at all other stores surveyed.

The next-best bets for low grocery prices were Target (9 percent lower than average) and Food Lion (5 percent lower).

When it comes to quality, Wegman’s continues to rank number one (90 percent rated it “superior” overall and 87 percent rated its produce “superior”). Checkbook.org found Wegman’s offers prices that are about 13 percent lower than Acme, four percent lower than ShopRite, 3 percent lower than Redner and Weis, 2 percent lower than Giant, and only 2 percent higher than Food Lion.

Walmart and Acme were among the lowest-rated among customers.