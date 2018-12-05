Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — School officials say a substitute teacher who told first-grade students in New Jersey that Santa Claus isn’t real will not be returning to the school.

NJ.com reports Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar confirmed Tuesday the teacher will no longer work in the district after the incident Thursday at Cedar Hill School.

Rovtar declined further comment, saying the issue is a personnel matter.

Officials say the teacher debunked other holiday characters, including the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Elf on a Shelf.

Rovtar previously said she was disheartened by the incident and that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her.

Cedar Hill School Principal Michael Raj sent a letter home to parents following the incident.

The substitute teacher’s identity has not been released.

