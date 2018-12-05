Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The snow shoveling brigade has been hard at work keeping the walkways clear for holiday shoppers after it began snowing pretty steady late Wednesday morning at the Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City. Many of the shoppers weren’t expecting much snow and didn’t bring their snow boots or parkas.

Some South Jersey Residents Could See Snow Wednesday

Originally, the National Weather Service said we could expect 1 to 2 inches of snow, but shortly after noon, they upped that prediction to 3 to 6 inches near Atlantic City.

The biggest concern is travel. Atlantic County officials explain that they are now clearing more than 370 miles of county roads.

“Prepping the roads started with a plan, we ordered our brining yesterday. We started brining yesterday,” explains Jay Steinmetz, the division director for the Atlantic County Public Works.

However, there are a lot of considerations to make when it comes to prepping the roads for snow.

Portion Of Route 55 In Washington Township Closed Following Overturned Tractor-Trailer

“We’re making the change over now to salt and watching the accumulations. We don’t want to get it on too early if it accumulates because the snow actually keeps the salt in place so it doesn’t roll off,” said Steinmetz.

If you live near the shore, expect to shovel out your vehicle Wednesday evening and take your time on the drive home.