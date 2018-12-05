TRAFFIC ALERT:Portion Of Route 55 In Washington Township Closed Following Overturned Tractor-Trailer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say 30 Philadelphia homes don’t have water Wednesday night because of a sinkhole. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the 2000 block of East Arizona Street in the Kensington neighborhood.

Several homes have water in the basements as a result of a water main break as a result of the sinkhole.

Crews are on the scene making repairs.

kensington sinkhole Sinkhole, Water Main Break Leave Residents Without Water In Kensington

Credit: CBS3

“We’ll be out here until the main is repaired and will be back out tomorrow and the next couple of days to do an assessment of the sewer to see if there is any reason for the void under the street,” an official said.

No word yet on what caused the sinkhole.

