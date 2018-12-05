Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of Route 55 in Washington Township is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Wednesday afternoon. Route 55 southbound is currently closed from the Route 42 southbound entrance to the Route 322 exit.

Route 55 southbound North of Exit 53 – Woodbury Glassboro Road

(Washington Twp) All lanes closed and detoured at exit 56 due to overturned tractor trailer and fuel spill. Use alternate routes, use caution. Expect delays. — NJDOT (@NJDOT_info) December 5, 2018

Fuel spilled onto the road after the tractor-trailer overturned.

Officials say they expect to get this portion of Route 55 back open in about four hours.

Route 55 northbound is not affected.

There are no reports of injuries.