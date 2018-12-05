Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of Route 55 in Washington Township is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Wednesday afternoon. Route 55 southbound is currently closed from the Route 42 southbound entrance to the Route 322 exit.
Fuel spilled onto the road after the tractor-trailer overturned.
Officials say they expect to get this portion of Route 55 back open in about four hours.
Route 55 northbound is not affected.
There are no reports of injuries.