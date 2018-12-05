TRAFFIC ALERT:Portion Of Route 55 In Washington Township Closed Following Overturned Tractor-Trailer
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of Route 55 in Washington Township is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on Wednesday afternoon. Route 55 southbound is currently closed from the Route 42 southbound entrance to the Route 322 exit.

Fuel spilled onto the road after the tractor-trailer overturned.

Officials say they expect to get this portion of Route 55 back open in about four hours.

Route 55 northbound is not affected.

There are no reports of injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s