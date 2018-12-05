Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Parents, how do you feel about adding a Mercedes Benz to your holiday shopping list. A pop-up Mercedes Benz dealership for kids was open at the King of Prussia Mall Wednesday.

It’s the first-ever “Lil Benz” shop.

Parents can buy a children’s ride-on toy vehicle.

It looks just like the adult version of the luxury car.

Kids were able to take a test drive and get their photo taken for their very own driver’s license.