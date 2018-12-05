Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphians love their pets and their city. A recent report reveals that city residents commonly named their dogs to showcase their city pride with Eagles-related names and hometown heroes being popular.

“Our dogs and what we choose to call them is part of our self-expression, which is why people name their pets after the things they love and admire, from pop culture icons to superheroes,” said Halle Hutchison, vice president of marketing for Rover.

The top names for famed locals, both real and fictional, were up 20 percent from last year with the top three being Rocky, Eve, and Amber Rose.

Football-themed dog names were up 25 percent thanks to the Super Bowl win, which kept the whole city flying on an Eagles high.

Philly pride extended to beyond sports and heroes, food also is something residents take very seriously. The names Pretzel and Hoagie were 114 percent more popular this year.

“Nine out of ten pet parents consider their dogs full-fledged members of the family. They’re not just pets, but part of the family we choose,” Hutchinson added.

Overall the top five male dog names were: Max, Cooper, Charlie, Buddy, and Rocky.

The top five female dog names were: Bella, Lucy, Luna, Daisey, and Bailey.