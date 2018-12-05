Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Port Richmond section of the city on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened inside a home on the 3500 block of Belgrade Street.

Police were called for an altercation that was taking place on the block around 8:45 a.m.

When the first responding officer arrived, multiple people pointed to a man allegedly involved in the commotion.

Police say the man then went into a woman’s home as she was getting ready to take a child to school. Police say the homeowner was not involved in the altercation on the street.

When the officer entered the home, he told the suspect to show his hands. When the suspect showed his hands, police say he was brandishing a knife. That’s when the officer holstered his Taser and took out his gun.

Police say the suspect then lunged at the officer with the knife. The officer then shot the suspect once in the chest.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It’s not known if the homeowner and child were in the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured during the incident.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.