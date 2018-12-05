WATCH LIVE:State Funeral For Former President George H.W. Bush
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – Police in New Jersey are looking for a man they say was caught on camera stealing two large teddy bears from a Toys For Tots collection bin.

It happened at Prospector’s Steakhouse and Saloon at 3050 Route 38 in Mount Laurel, around 1 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows the suspect walking away with a large teddy bear from one of the bins. He then walks back and grabs the second stuffed animal.

The suspect is described as a black man, mid to late 30’s with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Laurel Township Police at 856-234-8300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s