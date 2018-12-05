Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What seemed like a car accident was actually movie magic in Rittenhouse Tuesday. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller series “Crumpet” is being filmed in Center City.

M. Night Shymalan, the executive producer of the series, was on the set in Rittenhouse where the aftermath of a car accident was shot. Filming took place at both 21st and Spruce Streets and 18th and Walnut Streets.

The scene was so realistic that people took to Twitter to express their confusion of what was happening.

“Someone just hit a tree in Rittenhouse and idk how you go fast enough to do that much damage in the middle of the city grid,” tweeted one user with an image of the alleged crash.

While not much is known about what is being filmed by Shyamalan and his crew, it is believed that the working title of project is called “Crumpets.”

“The exact details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show follows a married couple that hires a young woman to serve as the nanny to their child,” according to Variety magazine.

The project is a part of a series by Apple but a launch date is still unknown.