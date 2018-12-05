  • CBS 3On Air

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) – A Lancaster chef is weighing in on his experience with the late president.

John Moeller once served as White House chef. Moeller now owns Lancaster’s “Greenfield Restaurant.”

Even though his restaurant was closed on Monday night, he honored President Bush by cooking some of the president’s favorite dishes, including oysters.

He says the president appreciated his efforts.

“When the dinner was over, he came back to the kitchen. He shook my hand and said, ‘John, in the four years I’ve been here, I’ve never had a meal like that. That was wonderful. Thank you for a meal like that,'” said Moeller.

Moeller was White House chef for both Bush families and for the Clintons, as well.

