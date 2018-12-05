TRAFFIC ALERT:Portion Of Route 55 Southbound Remains Closed Following Overturned Tractor-Trailer In Washington Township
TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 of his season-high 26 in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 113-102 on Wednesday night, handing the 76ers their 13th consecutive loss in Canada.

Serge Ibaka added 18 points as the Raptors bounced back from Monday’s loss to Denver to win for the ninth time in 10 games. Toronto, whose 21-5 record is best in the NBA, improved to 11-3 at home.

Leonard shot 13 for 24, finishing one point shy of his season high, and set a season best by making five of six attempts from 3-point territory. The rest of the Raptors struggled from long range, combining to shoot 3 for 23.

Leonard has never lost in 12 career meetings with Philadelphia, including two victories this season.

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points and added 10 rebounds. Joel Embiid had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, whose last win in Toronto was 93-83 on Nov. 10, 2012.

JJ Redick scored 25 points and Ben Simmons had eight points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Raptors held a 78-77 lead after three quarters, and Philadelphia’s T.J. McConnell tied it 81-all with a hook shot at 11:07. Valanciunas scored a pair of baskets as Toronto replied with a 9-0 run, opening a 90-81 advantage at 9:07.

The Raptors trailed 29-23 after one quarter, but Leonard scored 10 points in the second and Ibaka added eight to give Toronto a 53-49 lead at halftime.

