PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s no surprise that french fries aren’t a healthy treat, but just how unhealthy are they?

Twitter users did not like one Harvard researcher’s response – Eric Rimm did a study for the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

He looked at the effects fried potatoes have on mortality rates. Rimm then recommended only eating six french fries.

He suggested meals come with a side salad instead.

Twitter users went nuts, with one of them crying out, “stop ruining my life.”