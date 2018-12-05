Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – More than 50 employees at a New Jersey Amazon Warehouse complained fell ill Wednesday morning.

Robbinsville Fire Department were called to the warehouse on New Canton Way in Robbinsville, just before 9 a.m.

Fire crews are looking into “fumes” that reportedly caused the employees to have difficulty breathing. It appears they were exposed to an animal repellent which fell of a shelf and dispersed, said fire officials.

“Today at our Robbinsville fulfillment center, a damaged aerosol can dispensed strong fumes in a contained area of the facility,” said Rachael Lighty with Amazon. “The safety of our employees is our top priority, and as such, all employees in that area have been relocated to safe place and employees experiencing symptoms are being treated onsite. As a precaution, some employees have been transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment. We appreciate the swift response of our local responders.”

It’s unclear what type of animal repellent caused the illness or how many cans dispersed.

Twenty four employees have been taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition.