MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — Ferdinand Augello has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of radio host April Kauffman. Augello was found guilty in October on murder, narcotics, racketeering and attempted murder charges.

Augello will be eligible for parole after spending 55 years behind bars.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and Kauffman’s husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and a motorcycle gang. Dr. Kauffman, who was also facing charges, was found dead in his jail cell in January.

April Kauffman was found shot inside her Linwood home in May 2012.